Apple Inc. on Monday unveiled a new iPhone powered by generative artificial intelligence as it seeks to boost sales and show it’s keeping up with the technology race.

“We are thrilled to introduce the first iPhones designed from the ground up with Apple’s incredible intelligence and capabilities,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said at an event at the company’s headquarters in Silicon Valley, California.

“For years, AI and machine learning have been essential to delivering many of the features and experiences you love,” Cook added. “In June, we launched Apple Intelligence, our powerful new personal intelligence system, which will have an incredible impact.”

In the short term, that includes AI-powered photo editing, translation, and small creative touches in messaging, but not the more ambitious breakthroughs promised by other AI players.

Apple needs to add new features to its products to support its phone sales amid a relative decline in momentum. From April to June, iPhone sales fell 1% year-over-year to $39 billion.

The company announced new models of the Apple Watch and AirPods at the event.

By adding AI capabilities, Apple is looking to “shake that expectation” that the iPhone launch is “just incremental improvements in hardware and software,” said analyst Avi Greengart.

The company’s AI will be able to suggest responses to emails and create images. Users will also be able to ask more complex questions to Siri, for example to find a photo in their albums by describing it verbally.

In the long term, Greengart said, Apple could dramatically change the iPhone experience with a “super-powered Siri” voice assistant that works across all apps.