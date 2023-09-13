Tech giant Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and 15 Pro during a special press event on Tuesday. The new smartphones have a universal USB-C port, so you no longer need a special charging cable. The phone maker is thus giving in to new European legislation.

Apple’s presentation opened with a minutes-long video of sobbing users describing how the company had saved their lives. They had used the SOS function on the iPhone to call for help after a climbing accident, or were sent to the doctor by the Apple Watch to detect medical problems early. Later came another skit where Mother Nature supposedly stopped by an Apple meeting to see what the company was doing to save the Earth.

It should be clear: Apple wanted to portray itself as a responsible company this year. The focus is mainly on making the offering sustainable. The new smartwatch will be made climate neutral and leather covers will be banned. The company emphasizes how it is taking responsibility – in a year when the phones receive relatively modest updates.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 shown mainly builds on what Apple has previously done in the more expensive iPhone 14 Pro. The smartphone now has the ‘dynamic island’ at the top, a pill-shaped spot at the top of the screen on which apps can show information. An improved search chip ensures that you can easily find friends with your iPhone. For example, if you are at a busy train station, the phone will point to the location of the person in question – provided that person also has a new iPhone. See also Criminal suspicions | Man suspected of Joensuu murder arrested - police: suspect admits to causing his common-law partner's death

In terms of specifications, the phone makes a leap forward, with, for example, a screen twice as bright as the iPhone 14. The 16 Bionic chip in the phone was also in the iPhone 14 Pro last year and makes the phone slightly faster. Broadly speaking, the iPhone 15 is largely the same as last year’s iPhone 14 Pro, but a few hundred euros cheaper.

Apple CEO Tim Cook © ANP / EPA



USB-C

The traditional lightning port is gone on the iPhone 15. Instead, the phone can be charged using a USB-C cable. In addition to the iPhone 15, Apple is also releasing a new edition of the AirPods, with a USB-C port on the bottom. New European legislation obliges phone makers to offer a USB-C port in their smartphones as a charger from 2024. It should ensure that you no longer have to carry all kinds of different cables for multiple devices with you. Android competitors have been using USB-C for a while, but Apple was one of the last major phone makers to have its own connection port.

iPhone 15 Pro

The Pro model of the iPhone 15 is made of titanium. This material is lighter, so the entire phone should weigh less. Thinner edges ensure that the phone is also slightly more compact, without the screen shrinking. According to the tech giant, the iPhone 15 Pro is better to repair yourself – the back can be replaced more easily. This may also be a response to European legislation: this will oblige tech companies to make it easy to replace the batteries of devices. See also An observatory for patients with the omicron strain was opened in the Russian region

Pro features

The audio switch on the side has been replaced with an action button. You can press this to turn off the sound, but in other apps the button does something different. In the camera app, for example, it is a shutter button, while in the stopwatch you register laps. The new A17 Pro chip makes the smartphone faster than the regular iPhone 15 and previous devices. This chip also uses ray tracing in games – a technology on modern game consoles and gaming PCs that provides hyper-realistic lighting effects. This allows the phone to play advanced console games such as Resident Evil 4 Remake play.

The latest watches from Apple © Apple



Cameras

There are three camera lenses on the back of the phone, with the main lens again having a resolution of 48 megapixels. You can create so-called ‘Spatial Videos’ on the iPhone 15 Pro – videos with a 3D effect that you can later watch in Apple’s smart glasses. The iPhone 15 Pro with the largest screen option can also zoom in further: up to five times. With the iPhone 14 Pro you could zoom up to three times.

New Apple Watches

In addition to the iPhone, the Apple Watch will also receive an update. The latest edition looks very similar from the outside to the models of previous years. What is new is a more powerful chip that should make the watch 30 percent faster. The screen is also twice as bright as previous models. The watch monitors movements of your fingers. By tapping your index finger and thumb together twice, you can, for example, answer a phone call or start a workout. This way you control the watch without touching the screen or buttons. See also Photo by Annie Leibovitz: Chess duel between Messi and Ronaldo

The smart watch can also be used to find your lost iPhone. Previous Apple Watches could also do this, but the Series 9 shows with an arrow where exactly your phone is located in the house. The watch costs 449 euros in the Netherlands. The Apple Watch Ultra is also getting a small upgrade this year. The watch for extreme athletes has an even brighter screen and a casing made from 95 percent recycled material.

An Apple’s Lightning cable (left) and a USB-C charger (right). © AFP



