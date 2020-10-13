Apple held a presentation of the new iPhone 12. As writes RIA News, one of the main features of the model is support for 5G wireless networks.

The new iPhone features an OLED display and the new ultra-durable Ceramic Shield glass. The diagonal of the display of the new smartphone will be 6.1 inches. It will be sold in five colors: black, red, white, green and blue.

Also today in California presentation was held new smart speaker HomePod mini. This time, manufacturers have paid particular attention to sound quality. The new device is able to analyze sound and tune the sound using the new S5 chip.

The upgraded column will cost $ 99. Pre-order will open on November 6.

Earlier, Ross Young, an analyst at Display Supply Chain Consultants, talked about Apple’s new line of iPhone 13 smartphones, which is due to be unveiled next year.

It is reported that in total there will be four smartphones in the line, two of which will be basic with a screen diagonal of 5.42 and 6.06 inches, and two more – advanced, their diagonal will be equal to 6.06 and 6.67 inches. Basic smartphones will have a dual camera, while top-end smartphones will have a triple camera.