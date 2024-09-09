The new iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are the Pro range presented with the new Camera Control, professional cameras and the longest battery life in an Apple phone.

Although not available in its final version, both models incorporate Apple Intelligence, as well as larger screens: 6.3 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro and 6.9 inches on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

With Apple Intelligence, Apple’s powerful generative models come to iPhone in an easy-to-use personal intelligence system that understands personal context to deliver relevant, actionable intelligence while protecting user privacy.

Camera Control unlocks a fast, intuitive way to harness visual intelligence and easily interact with your advanced camera system.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max for the best memories

Featuring a new 48MP Fusion camera with a faster quad-pixel sensor that enables 4K video recording at 120 fps in Dolby Vision, these new Pro models achieve the highest combination of resolution and frame rate ever available on iPhone.

There’s also a new 48MP Ultra Wide camera for higher-resolution photos, including macro; a 5x Telephoto camera on both Pro models; and studio-quality microphones for more true-to-life audio.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available on Friday, September 20 in four finishes: Black Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Desert Titanium.

In storage capacities of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The iPhone 16 Pro starts at 25,999 pesos and the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts in 30,999 pesos. The most expensive version is 38,499 pesos.

