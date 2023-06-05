Apple introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air with a 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 chip, up to 18 hours of battery life, and a quiet, fanless design. It will be available from Tuesday 13 June. The price of the MacBook Air 13″ with M2 chip drops, now starting at 1,349 euros. “We are thrilled to present the first MacBook Air 15”. With incredible performance and a stunning design, the new MacBook Air is the best 15-inch laptop in the world. And it’s all thanks to the Apple chip,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering. “From the large Liquid Retina display to the extremely thin fanless design, from the extraordinary battery life to the room-filling six-speaker audio system, the new MacBook Air has it all.”

At 11.5 mm thick, the new MacBook Air is the thinnest 15-inch laptop in the world. And it’s light, too—weighing less than 1.5 kg. It has a MagSafe port for charging, two Thunderbolt ports for connect accessories and external monitors up to 6K, plus a 3.5mm headphone jack for versatile connectivity. Four colors are available: midnight, galaxy, space gray, and silver. The computer, Apple says, is up to 12x faster than the fastest Intel-based MacBook Air model.And compared to the best-selling 15-inch notebook PC with a Core i7 processor, the new MacBook Air is up to twice as fast. It also offers up to 18 hours of battery life, 50% longer than PCs, with a better display and higher performance. MacBook Air 15″ has an 8-core CPU with four performance cores and four efficiency cores, a 10-core GPU for ultra-fast graphics, and a 16-core Neural Engine. The M2 chip has 100 GBps memory bandwidth and supports up to 24GB of unified memory to work with complex workloads and multitask with fluidity.

Apple also introduced the new Mac Studio and Mac Pro. With the M2 Max chip and the new M2 Ultra, Mac Studio offers even faster performance and better connectivity in a compact design. Mac Studio is up to 6x faster than the 27-inch iMac with Intel’s most powerful chip, and up to three times faster than the previous generation Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip. Mac Pro, now with M2 Ultra chip, combines performance from Apple’s most powerful chip to the versatility of PCIe expansion, which allows you to customize graphics card, internal memory and other cards. Mac Pro is up to three times faster than the previous generation with Intel chips. Offering up to 192GB of memory unified, Mac Studio with M2 Ultra chip and Mac Pro offer significantly more memory than graphics cards in the most advanced workstations, and handle the heaviest workloads.Mac Studio and Mac Pro are available to order, with availability starting Tuesday June 13. Mac Studio starts at 2,449 euros.Available in both tower and rack versions, the Mac Pro will be available starting at 8,499 euros.