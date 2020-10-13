On Tuesday, October 13, the American company Apple unveiled its new smartphone – iPhone 12. It became the first smartphone from Apple to support 5G. The company will release it in four versions – the regular iPhone 12 with a 6.1-inch screen, the iPhone 12 mini with a 5.4-inch screen (the “baby” is smaller than the iPhone SE, but has the same features as the regular version), iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Max.

The smartphone received a new Apple A14 chip with two high-performance cores and four for simple tasks. The graphics system is also 4-core.

On the back of the device is a dual camera with 12 megapixel lenses each. Unlike the older phones in the lineup, the iPhone 12 doesn’t have a telephoto lens.

The new smartphone received an OLED display. Peak brightness is 1200 nits, there is support for various HDR standards. The display resolution is 2532 by 1170 pixels, the pixel density is 460 ppi. The model differs from last year’s updated design with flat edges in the style of iPhone 5. The body of the device has become 11% thinner and 16% lighter.

The smartphone is equipped with MagSafe technology for attaching accessories to the back of the smartphone using magnets. For example, you can attach a wireless charger, case pocket and other accessories to iPhone 12. Also Apple will release a special wireless charger for smartphones and watches.

At the same time, the headphones and power supply will disappear from the kit. In the box with the smartphone, only the instruction and the Type-C-Lightning charging wire will remain. IPhone 12 starts at $ 799, iPhone 12 mini starts at $ 699, 12 Pro – $ 999, 12 Max – $ 1,099.

