A truly dangerous year for Apple, which is now under investigation by the German Competition Observatory (antitrust). The Federal Cartel Office (FCO) said the initial investigation will look into whether the company is from “Fundamental importance in all markets”. Apple for its part has diverted attention from the problem, feigning interest in the comparison.

The Cupertino company said it was looking forward to “having an open dialogue” with the FCO on any of its concerns. Facebook, Amazon and Google faced similar investigations this year after a new German competition law allowed swift action against large digital companies.

In a statement, Andreas Mundt , president of FCO, said he will examine whether with iOS Apple has created “A digital ecosystem around his iPhone that spans different markets”.

He added that at the center of the investigation would be the App Store, “As it allows Apple to influence third party businesses in many ways”. In June, the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) confirmed it was investigating on Apple and Google on theirs “Effective duopoly” in mobile app stores, operating systems and web browsers.

Apple and the alleged continuing infringement of the Antitrust

Further scrutiny Depending on the outcome of its investigation, the FCO said it will look into Apple’s specific practices in more detail in possible further proceedings. The FCO said it has received several complaints related to anti-competitive practices, which further investigation could consider.

Antitrust noted that app developers had criticized “Mandatory use of Apple’s in-app purchase system and the 30% commission rate associated with this“. It has also received a complaint from the advertising and media industry regarding restrictions on user tracking in iOS 14.5.

The FCO said it will liaise, where necessary, with the European Commission, which is currently investigating how the App Store’s policies affect music streaming. In response to the news, Apple claimed that “The economy of iOS apps” supported more than 250,000 jobs in Germany.

He added that the App Store has given “German developers of all sizes an equal opportunity to share their passion and creativity with users around the world, creating a safe and reliable place where customers can download the apps they want. love with the privacy protections they expect. “

Apple Inc. became Big Tech’s fourth target for German antitrust, as the regulator used its new powers to test whether the iPhone maker’s ecosystem of products and services endangered competition.