Nick Denton, founder of Gawker, leaving a Florida court in 2016. Eve Edelheit / AP

The gawker.com saga, the name of a group of news websites associated with the defunct US newspaper of the same name, made by and for what its editors called “the creative proletariat,” will be an Apple TV + series. The platform has hired several of the editors who once created one of the most identifiable, addictive and questionable brands in the digital press to tell the story of how this brand emerged, grew, and channeled the tone and forms of journalism online of the first two thousand.

The scripts, which at the moment and according to the US edition of Vanity fair journalists Max Read and Cord Jefferson are writing, they will have a story to choose from. The Gawker group was the umbrella of the golden headers that businessman and journalist Nick Denton, enriched by a dating website, created in the two thousand, including Jezebel, Deadspin, Valleywag or Gizmodo. The latter three had more traditional focuses: women’s affairs, technology, and sports, respectively. Then there is gawker.com, somewhat more diffuse, the home of rumors and gossip from the world of the arts in its broadest sense, from galleries to dot-coms to editorials, Hollywood, fashion or the press. The tone was haughty and humorous, and the sources, generally reliable, sometimes went to the limit offering details or personal documents of other people that were later published. But they were fast creating or adding news; that tone of superiority made them stand out at a time when the press on-line he relied on texts much more than now. The web gawker.com and the Gawker group, at the same time, were a success and an emblem of the time.

His ending, however, was totally unique. Publicly gay billionaire Peter Thiel, who made his fortune working in PayPal’s early years and today on Facebook’s board of directors, was upset by a note in which Valleywag showed him with her boyfriend. Took it as a outing (taken out wardrobe closet) and decided to use his almost inexhaustible resources to take down the Gawker group. He paid lawyers to crawl the contents of the websites to report them and demand their closure. And in 2014 he found the key. gawker.com posted a sex tape of the wrestler Hulk Hogan, who was sleeping with his best friend’s wife while he was filming them. A legal battle began between the fighter and the web, financed by Thiel. In March 2016, a court required Denton to pay 140 million to the victim. That was the end of Gawker and an entire era of the press. on-line. Buzzfeed, who approached his subjects with a more luminous aura, was changing the rules. Jezebel, Deadspin, Gizmodo, Valleywag and the other portals of the group, seven in total, were sold to the Univision group. The group decided to destroy gawker.com.

This arc is, according to Read and Jefferson, what they intend to tell in this mix of drama and comedy within the platform, also known for another series about media in the US, The Morning Show. Read is one of Gawker’s best-known editors – he had to resign in 2015 for tolerating the publication of a note about adult audiovisual consumption by a Condé Nast executive in a Chicago hotel.