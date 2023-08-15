The impressive landing of the star Lionel Messi in soccer in the United States will be reported in a documentary series produced by Apple TV +, owner of the rights to the North American League (MLS).

In a statement, Apple TV+ said that the production will consist of six chapters with exclusive access to the scenes of the signing of the albiceleste captainhis first steps at Inter and the madness that has been generated around him in Miami.

The Argentine soccer player is part of the Inter Miami roster. Photo: Twitter: @InterMiamiCF

“The series chronicles Messi’s immersion in the United States, the extraordinary journey and transformation of Inter Miami and, most importantly, the impact it is having on soccer in North America today as ‘MessiManía’ sweeps the continent.” , explained the platform in its statement.

At 36, Messi is exceeding enormous expectations in his first venture outside of European football. and accumulates eight goals in five games with Inter, all of them in the Leagues Cup, the joint tournament with the Mexican league in which Miami is in the semifinals.

Apple TV+, which already announced another docuseries in June about Messi’s career and his participation in five World Cups, was involved in the Argentine’s decision to start a new stage in Miami after his departure from Paris Saint-Germain.

Inter offered Messi a contract that is estimated at around 50 million dollars a year until 2025, for which Apple TV + also gives you a percentage of the benefits for new subscribers to the MLS season pass. The technology giant acquired the rights to exclusively broadcast MLS globally this season with a 10-year contract valued at $2.5 billion.

AFP