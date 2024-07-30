The streaming platform market has changed substantially in recent years. After the increase in revenues during the pandemic, followed by a substantial decline since 2023, the various companies have found it necessary to increase their plans and, to the dismay of many, include commercials. Now, It has recently been revealed that Apple TV+ It would be the next platform to include ads.

According to The Telegraph, Apple is currently considering implementing a subscription that includes ads. Although there is no information on this at the moment, the media has indicated that This is a measure to prevent the loss of income that this platform has recorded in recent years.

In total, Apple has invested more than $20 billion in its streaming platform, and it was only recently that it started to turn a profit. However, These positive numbers come after multiple subscription price increases. In this way, the inclusion of advertisements would be a way to remedy their financial problems.

Although it seems that public perception is completely negative towards this type of plans, Netflix has revealed that 40% of its new users opt for the option that includes ads. So it’s clear that there’s a market that’s willing to watch commercials, as long as they pay less.

For now we can only wait for Apple to confirm or deny this information.. In related news, Apple TV+ is starting to cut budgets to avoid losses. Similarly, Apple will open up the NFC for iPhones.

It seems inevitable that we will see ads on streaming platforms. Something that was long available to all users has been reduced to a premium option that many do not have access to.

