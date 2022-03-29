In the night of oscars 2022, “CODA: Señales del Corazón” was present as the winner of the three categories in which it was nominated: best film, best adapted screenplay and best supporting actor. It could not be for less, because the tape has just reasons to have won the gold statuettes.

CODA was crowned the “best film” at the 2022 Oscar Awards. PHOTO: EFE

These awards have not only excited the public, cast and production, but also the streaming company AppleTV+a company that has the rights to the film after having bought it for 25 million dollars at the festival of independent audiovisual offers, Sundance.

We cannot fail to mention that this great happiness is really due to Apple TV Plus is now the first streaming platform to win an Oscar in the best movie category. The world of streaming is already inside the Academy and little by little its productions are taking over the nominations and awards.

The Rossi family in “CODA”. Photo: Apple TV+

Hardly was the virtuous winner given to “CODA”, the CEO of Apple, Tim Cookwrote on his official Twitter account to congratulate the director and screenwriter sian hederproducers and cast.

“The ‘CODA’ team created a profoundly beautiful film, a story of hope and heart that celebrates our differences . Congrats to the producers, @SianHeder, @TroyKotsur, @MarleeMatlin, @EmiliaJonesy, @DanielNDurant, @EugenioDerbez, and everyone involved in these historic wins! #CODAfilm,” Tim Cook posted alongside a cast photo.

Troy Kotsur and Youn Yuh Jung pose after Kotsur’s win as an actor in “CODA.” Photo: EFE

Also, the night was for the actor Troy Kotsur, who is hearing impaired and delights in his performance in “CODA” as Frank Rossi, the father of Ruby, played by Emila Jones. Sian Heder was not only left with the taste that her film was awarded as the best at the 2022 Oscars, since she also won the award for best adapted screenplay.

“CODA”: official trailer