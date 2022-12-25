On the occasion of the Christmas holidays, Apple TV+ is the subject of a special promotion that will allow everyone to watch the first seasons of the most famous shows on the Apple streaming service for free: until January 3, in fact, it will be possible to download the app, sign up and watch at no additional cost the seasons 1 of Bad Sisters, Ted Lasso, Prehistoric Planet, Trying and The Morning Show. The Apple TV+ app is obviously available on all Apple devices, but also on the Amazon Fire Stick, Roku players, PlayStation, Xbox, and smart TV models. All you need is an Apple account to log in, simply ignore the signup request and proceed with watching the nights mentioned above, by January 3, 2023. Normally, Apple TV+ costs 6.99 euros per month for full access to all content.