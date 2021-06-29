If something is characterized Manzana is that it takes a while to present familiar features, but when you understand their value, you take hold of them and do so in a unique way. We have an example of this with its various technological devices that have positioned it as one of the most important companies of all time.

That concept is what they seek to replicate in the services they offer. In this case, We are talking specifically about Apple TV +, which, despite not being cluttered with content like its competitors, presents a large catalog. With that in mind, those from Cupertino have bet on Foundation as their ambitious and most recent production.

The title has just released an official teaser and, from what can be deduced, has a very similar style to the Star Wars feature films and, above all, to Dune, the promising film – yet to be released – by Denis Villeneuve.

The clip shows the characters in what appears to be a futuristic adventure full of flying cars, space travel, destruction and, most of all, mystery. To explore the meaning of this first preview a little more in depth, Entertainment Weekly (EW) spoke with the showrunner of the aforementioned project, David S. Goyer, who offered more details about this adaptation, based on the literary work of Isaac Asimov.

“When Asimov was writing (the books), his family was Jewish, they emigrated from Russia before World War II, but they saw that things got difficult with the rise of Nazism. He wondered why this terrible thing happened with the Holocaust, ”he explained.

“If we look back in history, could we have prevented it from happening? There were many antecedents that led up to the Holocaust and that go back generations and generations. Asimov responded to the idea of ​​how we can prevent these things from happening again. It seems that humanity continues to fall into the same trap, “he added.

David S. Goyer is the showrunner for the project. Photo: Apple TV +

What is Foundation about?

Set during the reign of the Galactic Empire, Foundation focuses on Dr. Hari Seldon, who is able to predict the fall of civilization. Marked as an outcast, he leads a group of his supporters to the farthest reaches of the galaxy to establish a knowledge base that allows humanity not to have to start from scratch when it recovers from the impending dark ages. This is how EW breaks it down.

When is Foundation released?

The original Apple TV + title is scheduled to premiere on September 24 this year.