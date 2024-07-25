Within the streaming platforms there are very strong companies such as Netflix, Disney+, MAX, even Paramount+However, there are some that remain in the shadows despite being owned by giants in the world of consumerism, and one of them is Apple TV+. Despite its efforts, it has not managed to stay ahead of the rest, and this has led it to make a new decision aimed at reducing budgets for programs that do not generate profits.

The company is confirmed to be implementing cuts in the budget for original content that does not generate the expected profits. This decision comes after spending more than 20 billion dollars on productions that, despite receiving positive reviews and nominations, do not attract enough subscribers as Apple would like.

Eddie Cuehead of services of Manzanamet with the studio executives Zack Van Amburg and Jamie Elricht to review and control budgets. Recent expensive productions include movies Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott and Matthew Vaughn, as well as the miniseries “Masters of the Air”with a total expenditure of 750 million dollars. It was even said that the platform generates in one month the same as it practically makes Netflix in a week, and these losses cannot continue.

In the end we could say that Manzana is adjusting its content investment strategy to improve its competitiveness against giants such as Netflixfocusing on controlling the costs of productions that do not generate enough profits. In addition, it has been proven that certain types of series without so much money involved can earn millions of dollars, this was seen initially with Stranger Thingswhich increased its expenses because there was a positive response from fans.

Author’s note: They definitely have to do something before they lose more money, there is also the option of withdrawing the platform and selling the series and other content.