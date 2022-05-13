Apple is likely to introduce a cheaper model of its Apple TV set top box, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. The new model will arrive in second half of the year and will cost less thanks to better management of construction costs than the model on sale currently, which starts at 199 euros in its 4K version. The next Apple TV should therefore not feature particular technological innovations, but a cheaper SoC to produce in order to make the most aggressive device on the market and competing with the numerous alternatives available, from Amazon’s Fire Stick to Google’s Cast through Roku. Apple also intends to expand its content production section, with Apple TV + leading the way thanks to the large number of TV series and movies in production at the Apple House.

Apple will launch a new version of Apple TV that improves cost structure in 2H22. I think that Apple’s aggressive strategy of integrating hardware, content, and service amid the recession will help close the gap with its competitors. – 郭明 錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) May 13, 2022