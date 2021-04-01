From Mac computers to iPhones and now to services like the App Store app, Apple turns 45 this Thursday with the aim of continuing to reinvent itself and guarantee itself a position of prevalence in the future after having revolutionized all sectors of the world of technology.

Almost half a century after Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak spent hours and hours in the family garage of the first in Palo Alto building Apple I, the first computer with which they would go on the market, and in 1983 the first personal computer with graphical interface and mouse (Lisa); big tech now seeks to capitalize on all this history to face the next few years.

In the middle of this adventure Apple was commanded by Michael Scott (1977-1981); Mike markkula (1981-1983), who became the third employee by investing $ 250,000 to develop Apple II, and John sculley (1983-1993), the former Pepsi CEO who influenced the board of directors to fire Steve Jobs.

Then came Michael Spindler (1993-1996) whose administration left a trail of failures, such as the Apple Bandai Pinpin console and the failure of the Newton and Copland operating system; Gil Amelio (1996-1997) and the “golden age” of the iPod, iPad and the iPhone cell phone led by Steve Jobs (1997-2011).

Steve Jobs, John Sculley and Steve Wozniak at the Apple II presentation. Photo: AP

Therefore, in an increasingly saturated computer and cell phone market in which gaining market share requires huge investments and efforts, Apple is focusing its strategy on take advantage of the clientele that he already has “captive” so that his life revolves totally around the company.

Profit from the “captive” market

The Cupertino firm, which since its inception has always strongly opted for design, image and marketing as a standard, wants that having an iPhone, an iPad or a Mac is not just another purchase decision, but rather means a lifestyle, a physical gateway to an intangible world: that of the consumption of music, television, games, the press, etc.

It is in this context that all the new services that the company led by Tim Cook have been launching in recent years should be framed: Apple TV +, Apple Card, News +, Apple Arcade… and, of course, the jewel in the crown, the already veteran virtual store App Store.

Steve Jobs, in a presentation of Mac OS. Photo: DPA.

For Apple, the revolution of the past decade was the iPhone, which since it was introduced in 2007 by Steve Jobs, an immense popularity to reach billion users that it currently has at a global level, according to data from the Statista portal.

The App Store was launched months after the iPhone, in July 2008. (Photo: AP)

Now it is about building on that gigantic user base so that when they watch television, read the news or pay for their purchases, they do so through Apple as well.

The reign of Tim Cook

Cook, who took over at the helm of the firm after the death of Steve Jobs in 2011 and to whom it was always attributed less creativity but more strategic vision than his predecessor, he openly detailed the plan on several occasions and, for the moment, it seems to be working for him.

Tim Cook took over from Steve Jobs after his death. Photos: REUTERS.

In just the past five years, the company doubled revenue corresponding to the services segment, which with 53,768 million dollars invoiced in 2020 is already the second largest source of business for the company, only behind the iPhone and ahead of other flagship products such as Mac computers and iPad tablets.

Even in fiscal years 2019 and 2020, which were weighed down by the downward trend in iPhone sales globally, it was the rise in services that allowed the company to overcome and stay on the path of growth.

Health, the next big goal

Emboldened by the good progress of his personal commitment, Cook redoubled the bet, and in an interview earlier this year with “Outside Magazine” he assured that the company that created the Mac and the iPhone will not be remembered for them, but for their contributions to the world of health.

“I truly believe that when people look back in the future and wonder what Apple’s greatest contribution was, the answer will be in the area of ​​health and wellness,” said the company’s CEO.

The express wish of practically all large technology companies, entering the health services sector is as risky a move as its potential profits are huge, and undoubtedly Apple, with its Apple Watch smartwatch and the Fitness + subscription sports service, is of the companies with the greatest advantage in Silicon Valley.

SL