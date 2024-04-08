Millions of photographs to train Apple's artificial intelligence: the agreement with Shutterstock to accelerate on AI is worth 50 million dollars.

Apple has decided to make one of the largest investments in its recent history in the field of artificial intelligence, turning to Shutterstock for thetraining your AI. This is a clear signal of the growing attention that the Cupertino giant is dedicating to this sector throughout 2024, manifested in the agreement that will lead up to 50 million dollars in the coffers of the global provider of high-quality licensed images. This collaboration will allow Apple to use millions of images to train its AI models, following the example of other large technology companies such as Google, Meta and Amazon, in a strategy considered crucial to enhance the capabilities of the Californian company's visual artificial intelligence.

Apple aims to close the gap with other tech giants on AI during 2024 Apple has reportedly struck a deal with Shutterstock to license its Large collection of images and videos.

While no precise details on the size of the deal were disclosed, it is estimated that the company agreed to pay Shutterstock a sum of between $25 and $50 million. See also Dataminer hints that this character may be on the way to Evil Dead: The Game Although it is not the first time that such an agreement has been reached, what is interesting is that, as reported by Reuters, Apple has entered into the agreement with Shutterstock following the launch of ChatGPT at the end of 2022. This step would seem to be the natural consequence of previous negotiations between Apple and various publishing houses, aimed at obtaining content from newspaper articles for the training of its advanced language models (LLM).

Conde Nast, IAC and NBC are some of the entities involved in these negotiations.