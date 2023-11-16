If you think about the Apple we think about success, about everything that can be performing, iconic, about motivational phrases Steve Jobsits founder, who had great success not only as the father of the bitten apple, but also as a motivator, despite his biography being dotted with long shadows which revealed all his humanity and fragility.

Likewise the Appleproduced several flop during her rise to success, which however did not affect Vittoria’s allure in the collective imagination in the slightest. Let’s see which ones.

Apple: not just success and iconic designs

1.Apple III. We are in the 1980 and Apple III is launched on the market, with the result of almost succeeding ruin the company.

Released after the success of the Apple II, development of the Apple III took longer than expected and missed its expected launch date. Its price ranged from $4,340 to $7.800 and at these costs, given the success of previous computers, buyers expected a fantastic experience.

Instead, they got a computer with a faulty operating system and major hardware flaws. The chips would be moved, and support would be reduced to telling customers to pick up their malfunctioning Apple III and drop it on the desk to put the chips back in their place.

The company reportedly had to replace 14,000 broken Apple IIIs, which is really bad when you consider that the company had only sold 65,000 units before it was finally discontinued in 1984. Worse? Some of these replacements also failed.

Steve Jobs declared a Playboy in 1985 that the company lost “infinite, incalculable amounts of money” in this flop. Yes, you read that right, Playboy. Perhaps one target of the renowned magazine concerned i geek of the eighties? An interesting combination.

2. Lisa. The PC Lisa was launched on the market in 1983 and it was an incredibly advanced computer for its time. Lisa’s operating system was stored on a hard drive for faster performance, she was capable of multitaskingfeatured a graphical user interface with a mouse for input and featured a high resolution display.

This all sounds fantastic, so why was it a flop? A very simple reason: the price. When the company launched the Lisa in 1983, the starting price was $9,995. Taking inflation into account, the total comes to more than $25,000 in today’s dollars! And who would pay $25,000 for a personal computer?

Consumers back then weren’t that keen on the idea either. In fact, it is surprising that the company managed to sell around 100,000 units. The remaining 22 PC Lisa trucks were written off as unsold inventory and buried in a landfill in Utah. Sin! Today they would have had great success as a furnishing accessory of the so-called modern antiques.

3. Newton. Two of Apple’s most important devices, theiPhone and theiPadowe a lot to the company’s first portable product: the Newton.

L’personal digital assistant (PDA) it made its debut in 1993 with a starting price of $699. The company hoped to quickly recoup the $100 million it invested in development, but fell well short of the million units it expected to sell in the first year. It reportedly only reached 50,000 units in the first three months before sales slowed to a crawl.

Newton’s attempt to recognize handwriting proved flawed, leading to California society being the butt of jokes on a level never seen again until Apple Maps. Various versions of the Newton devices were released, but they never caught on. The Newton is estimated to have sold fewer than 300,000 units in nearly five years on the market.

Steve Jobs made eliminating the Newton one of his top priorities in returning to Apple. Production was discontinued in 1998.

4. Ping. Announced in 2010 urbi et orbi, with fanfares, rich prizes and cotillions, Ping should have been the social networks destined to outperform MySpace And Facebook. And then, what happened?

Apparently the flop of Ping which was throwing itself into the murky world of social media was due to a significant problem: being inundated with spam and musicians complaining that scammers were deceiving fans by creating fake accounts in their name. Ping lasted exactly two years, closing in 2012.

5.Macintosh TV. The Macintosh TV was the Californian company’s attempt to conquer a completely new market for its own All-in-one Mac. The idea was to make the Mac interesting: not just a device that did computer things, but a sleek, black multimedia machine.

So the company took its existing (beige and boring) LC 520painted it black, inserted a CPU more powerful, he put it on a TV tuner card and included a remote control in the box. Unfortunately, someone in engineering messed up the details. Although the Macintosh TV had a more powerful CPU than the LC 520, it was hampered by a slower system bus and limited to only 8 MB of RAMwhen other Macs could support 32 MB.

As for the TV, it couldn’t do picture in picture and also didn’t have a standard video output port. With a starting price of $2,099, almost everyone decided they would rather have a TV (and maybe a beige Mac) than this hybrid. The company pulled it from store shelves after just five months.