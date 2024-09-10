Brussels has won a massive €14 billion battle against Apple and Ireland over tax deals that allowed the tech giant to pay very little tax in Europe. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) has ruled in favour of the European Commission and finally forces the technology company to return to the Irish treasury the 13 billion in taxes plus about 1 billion in interest, the latter amount to be determined by Dublin. With this ruling, Margrethe Vestager, who has been the head of Competition in the EU since 2014 and whose mandate ends in a few months, scores a great victory in the fight that her department has maintained against tax agreements between member states (mainly the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg and Ireland) in which multinationals pay little tax in exchange for installing their main or European headquarters in their territory.

The outcome of this war, whose files were opened with Joaquín Almunia at the head of the powerful Competition portfolio (2009-2014), has been uneven. The decisions that Vestager adopted in 2015 and 2016 have had mixed results in the courts: she lost in the case of the Netherlands and Starbucks, in which she claimed payment of 20 million, and in the case of Luxembourg and Fiat or Amazon, which amounted to 30 million and 250 million, respectively; on the other hand, she won in the case of Belgium, which allowed 55 multinationals (BP and Anbev, among them) to benefit, for which she demanded 550 million. But this Tuesday, the Dane was exultant: “It is a great victory for European citizens and tax justice.” The Apple case is by far the most expensive and also the most mediatic. Furthermore, this ruling follows another, also by the CJEU and published on Tuesday, which ratified a fine of more than 2.4 billion euros for Google. So in an appearance before the press, with the scent of farewell and legacy, he recalled several of these battles against advantageous tax regimes. Without denying that in some of them the end was not as expected, he did boast that thanks to them, in his opinion, there is a before and after.

Vestager bases her conclusion on the fact that, for example, in Luxembourg there were substantial changes in its legislation that “would make another Fiat case impossible”, an issue in which she has also acknowledged the journalistic work of the LuxLeaks scandal. She has also argued for reforms in the Netherlands (2019) or in Cyprus, where the EU has approved a community directive, following the multilateral agreement reached in the OECD, so that the minimum effective rate in corporate tax is 15%. Although she herself has not stopped regretting that much remains to be done in this field: “According to the Commission’s data on taxes, a few Member States (Ireland, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Belgium) seem central to the transfer of profits [elemento que ayuda en las planificaciones fiscales agresivas de las multinacionales para pagar menos impuestos]He went on to explain that in 2022 multinationals reached 16 trillion dollars, an amount slightly less than the combined GDP of the entire EU, and that 1.4 trillion of that amount was taxed in low-tax countries, “including EU States”.

In her assessment of the ruling, Vestager spoke of “tax justice” and “transparency”, but the way to block the way to these tax advantages was through State aid. That is why the Dane also said that the ruling of the CJEU, which overturns the previous ruling of the General Court that ruled in favour of Ireland and Apple, “is a victory for competition on a level playing field in the single market”.

The fact that the path followed to pursue this type of lax tax regimes is to investigate them as State aid is explained by the fact that the EU’s powers over taxes are limited, unless there is unanimity among the Twenty-Seven, something that is logically vetoed by the capitals that allow this tax avoidance. What the Competition Authority pursued was to classify them as illegal for giving public support to which other companies did not have access. “State aid can be subsidies, financial or tax incentives,” Vestager pointed out.

And that is what the CJEU has understood in the Apple case, contradicting the General Court and the Advocate General, who believed that the first judgment should be annulled and the case should be judged again. The ruling confirms the decision of the Commission which in 2016 concluded that the two tax agreements that the technology company signed with Ireland, its European headquarters are in Cork, in 1991 and 2007 were not in accordance with the law because they were “illegal State aid incompatible with the internal market”. Dublin granted Apple the possibility of excluding two Apple subsidiaries, with tax headquarters in the United States, from paying taxes for the management of the intellectual property of several products of the Californian firm and that broke the rules of the single market, so demanded Ireland recover 13 billion euros, plus the corresponding interest.

Unlike other lawsuits against large technology companies, the money that Brussels is demanding from Apple is not a fine. At least not like the 2.424 billion euros that the CJEU also ratified against Google on Tuesday. It is the refund of unpaid taxes, but it is the highest claim ever. Other billion-dollar fines (Google is facing another fine of more than 4 billion euros pending resolution by the CJEU) are fines for abusing a dominant position in the market, another possible violation of competition rules. Brussels’ decision on Apple in 2016 caused the US Treasury to accuse the EU executive of considering itself a “supranational tax authority.”