Apple India is going to launch its first online store on 23 September. Apple CEO Tim Cook has given this information on Twitter. The iPhone maker said on Friday that the country is going to make its debut before the festive season because the festive season is a better opportunity for retailers every year in terms of sales. The company currently sells its products in India through third-party vendors and e-commerce sites such as Flipkart owned by Amazon.com and Walmart.

India is a big market

India is a big market for smartphone makers. There are more than one billion customers here, about a third of whom depend on basic handsets. There are good development opportunities for smartphone makers here. Apart from this, inexpensive labor is also available for making the device. Apple assembles some smartphones, including the iPhone 11, at Foxconn and Wistron’s plants in the South Indian states.

We know how important it is for our customers to stay in touch with those they love and the world around them. We can’t wait to connect with our customers and expand support in India with the Apple Store online on September 23! ????????https://t.co/UjR31jzEaY – Tim Cook (@tim_cook) September 18, 2020

Is available in these languages

Through its online retail platform, Apple plans to support customers in English and Hindi, while users are allowed to engage their iPads, Apple Pencils and AirPods in English as well as some Indian languages ​​including Bengali and Gujarati. gives.

Apple launched fitness service

Earlier this week, Apple launched a virtual fitness service. This service is especially for those iPhone users who are working at home amidst the corona virus epidemic.

