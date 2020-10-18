Apple brings its devices once a year and every year users expect a major upgrade. Not only hardware, the company’s optimized software also performs well and many changes have been made recently. iPhone and Android smartphones running iOS are often compared and Apple has been bringing many features of Android to their iPhones. It is now revealed that Apple may offer ‘under-display Touch-ID’ in the next iPhone.

The California company had removed Touch-ID with the iPhone X lineup and now offers the option of FaceID authentication while giving full screen experience. However, many users still miss TouchID, especially due to the need to wear masks, now FaceID has not been as easy as before. A tipster has stated that iPhones can finally get the under-display Touch ID. It is known that in-display fingerprint scanners have been available in Android smartphones for quite some time.

Code language leaked

With the launch of the iPad Air 2020, it was believed that Apple would also offer TouchID integrated into the power-button in the new iPhone 12 lineup, but this did not happen. Now Bloomberg states that Apple is working on under-display technology for the new iPhones. This means that users will get the option of authentication with a single device with the help of both Touch-ID and FaceID. Tipster has written ‘MESA uts for iPhone’ in the code, where META means TouchID and uts means ‘under the screen’.

Features like Android too

Android smartphones and iPhones may be connected to a completely different ecosystem, but both have been taking features and inspiration from each other. Apple has recently given the option of Widgets to iPhone users in its iOS 14 announced. Apart from this, now default mail app and browser app can be changed in iPhone. These options are available to users in Android right from the beginning. Now Apple can make changes in its iPhones as well as hardware-connected Android smartphones.

