Apple Caught in Controversy Over Waterlogged iPhones

Users from Quebec (Canada) are planning to sue Apple for breach of warranty. This is about reports local television channel CTV News.

Attorney Joey Zukran, who represents iPhone owners, said Apple refuses to repair gadgets under warranty if they were damaged by contact with water. The lawyer called on local residents to join his fight with Apple and make the lawsuit a class action.

According to Zukran, the American iPhone maker has placed several contradictory clauses in the user agreement for its smartphones. “You have a contract that says your phone is water-resistant,” the specialist noted. However, as the lawyer noted, literally in the neighboring clauses it is stated that Apple does not provide warranty support if the drowned iPhone was damaged by water. Joey Zukran believes that he has caught the corporation in a contradiction.

The Canadian lawyer is demanding that Apple repair each plaintiff’s damaged smartphone for free and pay $500 in damages. Journalists noted that Zukran sued Apple in 2019 over the life of the iPhone battery and won the case.

In February 2022, Reuters reported that a class action lawsuit accusing Apple of deceiving consumers over the iPhone’s water resistance had been dismissed in court. The court ruled that the plaintiffs had failed to provide credible evidence.