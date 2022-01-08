Tim Cook earned nearly $ 100 million in 2021: over 82 million in prizes alone

Apple CEO Tim Cook received a salary of 2021 1,447 times that of an average employee of society’. A leavened salary thanks to awards obtained in shares of the company‘that they did to him earning nearly $ 100 million in the calendar year.

This is what we learn from a document delivered by the company Thursday morning to the SEC, the authority that controls the market in the US. In 2021 the average salary for employees was $ 68,254. Cook, whose salary remained stopped at $ 3 million, has received $ 82.3 million in prizes in Apple shares, $ 12 million for achieving the goals by Apple and $ 1.4 million for travel planes. For a total of nearly 100 million.

Apple, salary Tim Cook, Jeff Williams and Luca Maestri

The total remuneration collected by Apple CEO Tim Cook, in 2021 it was equal to 98.7 million dollars, of which 82.35 million in premiums in shares. This is what is reported in a filing by the Sec, the US Consob. The Coo of Apple, Jeff Williams, on the other hand, he earned about last year 27 million dollars, against 26.3 million in 2020, while al CFO of the company, Luca Maestri, they went 27 million, 700 thousand dollars more than in 2020.