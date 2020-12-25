Apple, the largest smartphone company, has once again threatened Chinese app developers. These threats have been given to remove thousands of video gaming apps from the Apple App Store. According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Beijing has tightened control over the Internet and has also enacted some new regulations. Because of which thousands of Chinese video game apps can be removed from the Apple App Store. According to data from app search firm Sensor Tower, thousands of apps have been removed by Apple from its Chinese online store even before. It included around 94,000 gaming apps.

Due to this, Chinese apps can be banned

Apple said in a memo that many of the apps have not submitted proof of license issued by the government. Such developers will have to submit a copy of the government license by the end of the year, otherwise these video apps will be banned from the Apple App Store.

China Apple’s Largest App Store Market

For your information, let us know that China is Apple’s largest app store market, from where the company gets about $ 16.4 billion in sales in a year. If we talk about America, then Apple earns $ 15.4 billion. Earlier this month, China removed 104 other mobile apps from several online stores along with the American travel platform Tripadvisor App.