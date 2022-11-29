Elon Musk, owner of Twitter, said on Monday (28) that Apple is threatening to remove the social network from its iPhone application store.

Apple “threatened to pull Twitter from its App Store but didn’t tell us why,” Musk declared in a series of tweets accusing the tech giant of censorship.

“Apple has largely stopped advertising on Twitter. Hate free speech in America?” asked Musk. “What is going on here @tim_cook?” he asked the Apple CEO.

The tycoon, considered the richest man in the world, intends to relax the content moderation policy on his platform, which he wants to reflect his absolutist view of freedom of expression.

This approach has scared off many advertisers, from General Motors to Pfizer, who have suspended advertising on Twitter. About 90% of the social network’s revenue depends on advertising.

Combating problematic messages, such as those containing misinformation or hate speech, is an important topic for governments and mobile operating systems, i.e. iOS (from Apple) and Android (from Google).

The two giants can veto any application that does not comply with their content standards and the consequences are catastrophic for that app, explained days ago Yoel Roth, former head of security at Twitter.

“Apple and Google have enormous power over the decisions Twitter makes,” he said in a column for The New York Times.