Apple let’s not waste time introducing it to you. If you are a faithful reader of ours, you will certainly know that Apple’s proprietary connectors must disappear from the EU market as they are unsuitable. We told you about it here. Today we have big news about it the “battle” between the European Union and Apple has just begun!

Apple threatened by EU: beware of USB-C

Today we have yet another proof that the few times the EU acts united it is capable of performing miracles. After having almost forced Cupertino to change its connectors supplied with the products, in order to align with the Type-C standards, today the European commissioner Thierry Breton wanted to raise his voice again, probably knowing his opponent well. In summary: on upcoming iPhones with USB-C no limitations of any kind are allowed.

We are obviously talking about the weird certifications that the company has invented over the years for the sole purpose of earning as much as possible on accessories. In summary, Apple limits the charging and transfer speeds to all third-party accessories. So if you want top performance you are forced to buy original accessories.

This time, however, it is no joke and the European Union has already threatened to stop sales throughout the EU if the company wants to challenge the commission. A letter has already been delivered to Apple Park:

“Devices that fail to meet the requirements for the single charger will not receive approval for sale in the EU market,”

In short, a hard-fisted line which I personally appreciate a lot. We’ll see what happens!