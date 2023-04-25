The much talked about VR/AR headset Of Applewhich should arrive on the market at a price of around 3000 dollars, is equipped with a two-hour external batteryaccording to what Mark Gurman reported on Bloomberg: a disappointing specification for such an expensive device.

As we know, Apple employees fear that the VR/AR headset could be a flop, and it is clear that aautonomy so limited it would not play in favor of a possible success of the product, which has so far appeared to be really interesting in terms of technical characteristics.

In fact, there is talk of a dual 4K display managed by a powerful processor Apple M2: in terms of visual performance, the device will hardly disappoint expectations but the battery, more or less two thirds of the size of an iPhone, boasts a shorter duration than that of a much less expensive Meta Quest 2.

The viewer will probably be presented during the opening keynote of WWDC 2023: on that occasion Apple will inevitably have to surprise the public by showcasing the capabilities of a truly extraordinary device.