Apple closes a week of absolute leadership. Its shares have reached an all-time high, placing its capitalization at 2.8 trillion dollars (2.65 trillion euros), the largest in the world. Two examples that give an idea of ​​what this size implies: Spain’s GDP closed 2022 at 1.32 trillion and the valuation of the national stock market is 1.1 trillion.

Apple rises on the stock market by 38% in 2023, somewhat more than Microsoft (35%), which is the second largest: 2.26 trillion euros. In recent days, several analysts have once again said yes to Tim Cook’s company after the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC), where he has announced his latest news and upcoming releases. The one that made the most impact was Vision Pro, glasses that mix augmented and virtual reality that will be marketed from 2024.

Goldman Sachs is one of the firms that has reiterated its advice to buy and sets a target price of $209, which represents an increase of 15%. “Vision Pro marks the first entry into a major new product category since Apple Watch in 2015, and after its successes with Mac and iPhone,” he explains. According to his calculations, Vision Pro could provide annual revenues of between 13,000 and 25,000 million dollars (12,065 and 23,200 million euros) between 2024 and 2028.

Regarding the current moment of listing, Goldman Sachs believes that “the market’s focus on product revenue growth masks the strength of Apple’s ecosystem and the durability and visibility of revenue.” He also believes that “new product innovation should more than offset cyclical headwinds such as a drop in iPhone demand.” In addition, with Vision Pro “it has the opportunity to succeed where others have failed, given its compelling portfolio of subscription services and proprietary content, and – more importantly – a range of apps on the App Store that is responsible for of between 83,500 and 74,200 million euros of annual turnover”.

Credit Suisse is another of the most optimistic banks with technology. After WWCD, he raised his price target by 6% to $200. “We believe that Vision Pro solves many of the technical limitations that hold back AR/VR products. [siglas en inglés de realidad aumentada y realidad virtual] from the competition (audio and video latency, resolution) and represents the first mixed reality solution without compromises”, comment the analysts. The main risks would be the strength of the dollar, which would hinder the ability to “set prices effectively”, or economic weakness, which would impact consumption.

For his part, Gabriel Debach, an analyst at eToro, says that “despite the declines in the MacBook and iPhone segments and the lack of guidance for the current year [algo habitual en la compañía], innovative services and products continue to contribute to Apple’s success.” On the possibility that the capitalization reaches 3 trillion dollars (2.8 trillion euros), he considers that “it could be within reach”.

However, Morningstar maintains the fair value of the share at $150, below its current price. “We don’t expect it to sell enough Vision Pro units to move the needle on its core valuation, still dominated by the iPhone,” Brian Colello explains. “We don’t see a must-have use case that would lead tens of millions of people to rush out and buy this device, especially given the high price (3,247 euros) and limited battery life,” he adds.

Apple has a 69% buy advice and 22% hold, according to consensus. The median valuation is $184.8, almost the current price.

Apple has obtained income in its fiscal second quarter of 88,000 million, 3% less, and a profit per share of 1.42 dollars, the same as the same period of the previous year. According to Tim Cook, the balance is supported by the growth of emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico and India (where the first physical retail stores have just opened) and by the disappearance of problems in the supply chain. The main shareholders are Vanguard Group, BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffet's investment arm) with 8.33%, 6.58% and 5.82% of the capital, respectively.

. Apple has obtained income in its fiscal second quarter of 88,000 million, 3% less, and a profit per share of 1.42 dollars, the same as the same period of the previous year. According to Tim Cook, the balance is supported by the growth of emerging markets such as Brazil, Mexico and India (where the first physical retail stores have just opened) and by the disappearance of problems in the supply chain. The main shareholders are Vanguard Group, BlackRock and Berkshire Hathaway (Warren Buffet’s investment arm) with 8.33%, 6.58% and 5.82% of the capital, respectively. retribution. In May he paid a dividend of 0.23 dollars per share, which was added to the 0.22 distributed in February; the coupon is 0.5%. The board of directors has approved a share buyback program of 83,500 million euros.

