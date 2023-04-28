Apple needs no introduction, you will certainly know very well the mother of all devices with an apple on the back, loved and appreciated by millions of users all over the world. As you well know, the company has always wanted to stand out from its competitors and one of the ways to do this was to have a proprietary port on their devices: the Lightning port. Unfortunately (or fortunately) now the situation has to change and the transition to the USB-C standard continues!

Apple: the production of EarPods for the USB-C port starts

As you well know by now, Apple will have to slowly say goodbye to its Lightning port to adapt to the European standard: the USB-C. In many ways this is good news for the user, but the company is certainly not happy about it and now has had to give a push to all those changes necessary to comply.

If this transition started a long time ago with the iPad, in reality there are still many devices and peripherals that do not have USB-C, so to continue moving towards change, Apple has now decided to start production of EarPods with the standard European connection!

In case you don’t know, we are talking about the wired headphones of the apple, which until now were only available with a Lightning connection or with a headphone jack. Instead, soon you will also be able to buy those with USB-C to connect them, for example, to the new iPhone 15s without using any adapter. The price it will be 19 euros and we can’t wait to see them hit the market!