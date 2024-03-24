According to some rumors spread on Chinese social media Weibothe models of iPad Pro of the next generation may have smaller borders around the screen than what we have seen so far.

Instant Digitalthis is the name of the user who spread the leak, claims that the next iPad Pro 11 and 12.9 inches will have 7.12 and 7.08 millimeter frames, not considering the metal edges.

If these measurements were real, and considering that we are talking about a user who has always been reliable up until now, we would find ourselves faced with tables with frames reduced by 10% to 15%, if compared to the previous ones iPad Proespecially the range released between 2018 and 2022.

Among other important features of the upcoming iPad Pro there are those that see them host the most recent processor inside M3an even slimmer profile, a new panoramic front camera, a renewed design of the rear camera block and there are also rumors of the possibility of having wireless charging MagSafe.

There should be additional new accessories, including a Magic Keyboard updated with aluminum parts and a Apple Pencil completely renovated.

The new models of iPad Pro they should be presented between the end of March and April; second Ross YoungCEO of Supply Chain Displaynext March 26th should be the day chosen, again according to rumors, for the announcements relating to the new iPad Pro.

Furthermore, Apple it is assumed that an updated version of theiPad Air 10.9-inch and a totally renewed version of iPad Air 12.9 inches.