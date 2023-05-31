A leak would seem to have revealed the specifications of the VR/AR headset That Apple will present next week, during WWDC 2023. Well, it seems that the device boasts truly monstrous components, starting with a dual 4K display with a density of 4000 ppi.

A few days ago, the Wall Street Journal declared that the Apple viewer will greatly surpass the competition, and these latest rumors would confirm it, obviously waiting for the increasingly awaited official reveal.

The information comes from an important display analyst, Ross Young, who stands as a very reliable source for everything that revolves around the Cupertino house. Well, Young claims that the device will boast one micro OLED screen with excellent color rendering and outstanding energy efficiency.

The size of the displays will be equal to 1.41 inch for single eyeas mentioned with a 4K resolution and a density of 4000 ppi, but also with a contrast equal to 4000:1 and a peak brightness greater than 5000 nits.

Of course, as you know the rumors also speak of a price far from accessible for the viewer, which could arrive in stores for a figure close to 3000 dollars: that much will have to be paid to take home an experience that promises to be truly exclusive.