Apple it’s a company you’re sure to know by now. We often tell you about it, just a few days ago we reported a rumor concerning the volume button of the new iPhones that could revolutionize its usability. Today, however, we want to talk to you about one great threat to the company’s business on the App Store sector. If you are curious, stay with us and you certainly won’t be disappointed!

Apple: the Microsoft store for iOS could be a lot of competition for the company!

It is now certain that Microsoft will launch its own mobile game store in the future. Both on Android and of course on the iPhone. So it’s no longer a question of if but a question of when. Probably in 2024, after the entry into force of the European Digital Markets Act. In case you don’t know what we’re talking about, this legislation will force large technology companies to open their hardware and software products without any kind of reserve. Specifically speaking of Apple, Apple’s worst nightmare is coming true: it will be necessary to allow competitors to insert stores and consequently, users will be able to decide where to download apps and games.

Opinions from analysts of all kinds were not slow to arrive, including those of Morgan Stanley. The general idea is that initially Microsoft’s move may not have much effect. Over time, however, the competition could greatly compromise Apple’s earnings. However, it is still to be seen and we will certainly keep you informed!