Apple is a company that certainly needs no introduction, we are talking about one of the most famous in the sector with millions of fans who love its products. And with so many fans, tastes are very different too. So what would you answer if we told you that the loader Could MagSafe also be gold?

Apple: The MagSafe charger had to exist in gold!

As you well know, currently the MagSafe power adapter by Apple it exists only in the classic silver color, the one we are all used to. But in reality, the much-loved wireless charger could also arrive on the market in a completely different shade: a golden colour which would take the name of Galaxy.

To say it was Kosutami, a passionate collector of rare Apple products who decided to share his latest discovery, that is the presence of this elusive golden prototype.

“The MagSafe power adapter also existed in a colored version, in the same way as the USB-C to MagSafe cable (3, for MacBooks, ed) only in a more saturated shade”

An interesting discovery also because strangely not only the circle around the plate would have been gold, but even the entire cable that leads to the classic USB connection. A real pity that the company has decided for some reason to discard the project, also because providing users with a greater choice is always a good thing. Of course we hope that maybe in the future can be launched on the market also this variant but who knows, we will obviously keep you updated on all the news!

