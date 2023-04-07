Apple it needs no introduction. It is a company that by now you cannot fail to know, a leader in the telephony sector with its own iOS operating system. By now Apple can boast among its ranks many devices that have won the hearts of millions of buyers around the world. Today in particular we want to talk about Macs that you will no doubt know. But without getting lost in chatter, let’s get straight to the point why the news is quite curious!

Apple: The Bitcoin Manifesto Is Hidden Inside New Macs

It has now been years since the introduction of Bitcoins. It is the most discussed and used virtual currency among all those present on the net. You are probably wondering why we tell you about this. Know that apparently in every new Mac equipped with the classic MacOS Mojave from version 10.14 onwards, poster is included “Bitcoin: a peer-to-peer electronic money system ”

Obviously there is no official reason that explains the bizarre choice to insert the file within system resources. It was just a user who discovered all this and if you are interested in verifying what we are saying for yourself, you can do it in two ways:

Open terminal and type: open /System/Library/Image Capture/Devices/VirtualScanner.app/Contents/Resources/simpledoc.pdf Follow these steps: Library -> Image capture Devices Control+ ->right click up VirtualScanner.app -> Click on show package contents -> folder Contents -> Resources -> open simplementdoc.pdf

In short, in case this mystery is revealed in the future, we will surely let you know!