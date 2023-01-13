Apple it is certainly a company that needs no introduction, with enviable turnover and a myriad of employees. Apparently, however, its expansion still shows no signs of stopping and new funds are being released to expand the well-known Austin campus!

Apple, $ 240 million to expand the Austin campus

In case you are not updated on the Apple situation in Austin, know that a huge company campus currently stands in the well-known American city as well as the capital of Texas. It is a conglomerate of buildings that have been built starting from 2012 going on to increase more and more, and which have the enormous advantage of being managed at 100% using renewable resources as well as obviously offering jobs to already over 7,000 employees.

Well, the company now intends to expand the campus and in order to do so it has allocated a fairly large sum of money: a good 240 million dollars. Overall, two buildings will be built, one with four floors and one with five floors, all managed by HKS Architects.

In total, 2.8 square kilometers of offices will be obtained which will be able to accommodate up to 15,000 new employees, and green spaces are obviously planned, including a 20-hectare nature reserve. In short, an ambitious project which promises to be completed in 2025 and which will bring new jobs, as well as obviously new growth for Apple! We will keep you updated on the future of the project.

Speaking of Apple, have you heard about the latest racial bias complaint?