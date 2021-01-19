The latest iterations of the iPhone are not characterized by major revolutions. Apple’s strategy is to introduce changes little by little, but in such a way that the smartphone is transformed to always remain at the forefront of one of the most competitive markets of the technological world.

The iPhone 13 does not seem to be the exception and, although no radical changes are expected at the design levelEverything indicates that we will witness an interesting silent revolution. One of the great challenges for Apple – and the industry in general – is control the temperature of devices with increasingly powerful SoCs, many capable of rivaling desktop devices as the jump to M1 has shown.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chio Kuo told us surprised a few days ago assuring that Apple is testing a new thermal system based on steam chamber for iPhone. This technology consists of cooling the device by transmitting the heat from the components to a liquid that evaporates inside a sealed chamber, where it condenses again and the cycle begins again.

“The rationale for the iPhone not to adopt the vacuum chamber is that the test results do not meet Apple’s high standards”, writes Kuo . “Still, we are optimistic about the upgrade program and we hope that at least high-end iPhone models will be equipped with this thermal solution in the near future.”

The integration of 5G communications chips (which generate more heat) together with the expected improvement of the SoCs is forcing Apple to rethink its cooling system, until now based on passive solutions. The challenge is to make a leap in power without compromising the useful life of your devices and, of course, the comfort and safety of users

A thicker iPhone … for good reason

This information could be related to that provided by MacOtakara (a Japanese medium with an excellent reputation in everything related to Apple), which ensured that the new iPhone would be thicker than the old one. This extra space would be used to boost battery and minimize the effect that 5G connectivity has on autonomy (that is, more battery but similar duration).

In addition, they would gain a few millimeters to increase the size of the camera module and, probably, they bet on improving the telephoto beyond the current 2x. Of course, more space implies the physical possibility of integrating a vacuum chamber, but we will have to wait for more advanced leaks to be sure.

As usual, the next generation iPhone 13 is expected to be presented in september, in Mini, standard and Pro versions.