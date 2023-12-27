Apple has obtained a temporary suspension of its Apple Watch sales ban in the United States, which went into effect Tuesday. A federal appeals court ordered the import and sales bans halted Wednesday, after Apple requested that they be suspended at least until U.S. Customs can determine whether the changes made to the Apple Watch will be sufficient to avoid the dispute on the patents that led to the ban. Customs is expected to issue its decision on January 12. The court order means Apple can resume sales of the Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 for the time being. Both watches were removed from the company's website last week and from stores this week when the ban went into effect. Apple was initially banned from selling and importing both watches due to a patent dispute with medical device maker Masimo. The US International Trade Commission found that Apple infringed Masimo's patents and ordered a ban on sales in the US as a result.