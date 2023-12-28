The giant technology company had filed an urgent petition asking the US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit to stop the order issued by the US International Trade Commission, which ruled that the company had violated a patent for the California-based medical technology company Masimo.

Analysts believe that the final decision may cost Apple millions of dollars and may impose a settlement or some type of technical solution.

As a result of the decision, Masimo shares fell approximately four percent, while Apple shares remained stable.

Apple expressed in a statement its happiness at resuming the sale of its watches, while Massimo declined to comment.

The International Trade Commission banned imports and sales of Apple Watches equipped with technology to read blood oxygen levels.

Masimo accuses Apple of luring its employees, stealing its pulse oximetry technology, and integrating it into Apple Watches. Apple denies the accusation and considers the legal measures taken by Massimo a “maneuver to pave the way” for the launch of its competing smart watches.