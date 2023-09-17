Apple recently announced that it suspended deals with a large part of its producers of film projects, which is why, in addition to Disney, Apple is one of the last companies to make this radical decision, reports Deadline magazine.

A representative of the apple company refused to state more details of these decisions, however, it is known that the company suspended deals with the producer and actress Natalie Portman.

Non-writer producers, such as Tom Hanks and Gary Goetzman’s Playtone (producing Masters of the Air) and Martin Scorsese (who is working on Killers of the Flower Moon), are not affected by this decision and remain busy working on his film projects.

It should be added that this strategy has been applied by different companies and studios since mid-May 2023, due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

It is well known that companies like Disney have already canceled deals with important producers such as Gina Rodriguez, Milo Ventimiglia, Yara Shahidi, Billy Porter; who will continue to be paid until the first week of October.