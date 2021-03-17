The Manzanita technology company gave in to the demand of the Vladimir Putin government. Apple will offer users of iPhone mobile phones sold in Russia from April the option to choose the pre-installed apps on your device, among which appear software from local developers.

After threatening that the approval of this “law against Apple” would cause a review of its business model in Russia, which included the withdrawal of its operation, according to Russian media Vedomosti, the Californian company accepted the new conditions imposed by the Government of Russia.

This news will affect all iPhone, iPad tablets and Mac computers sold in Russia from April 1, and comes with the objective of fulfilling a new consumer protection law which goes into effect next month and requires the presence of pre-installed local software on all devices.

The government of Vladimir Putin promoted the new consumer protection law, known as the “law against Apple.” Photo: EFE.

The new legislation represented a obvious problem for Apple, since all its devices come with a series of official apps and none outside the company.

It is well known the rejection from the California company to pre-install third-party apps on their devices, giving them access from its App Store software store.

Previously, the first iPhones had two apps developed outside of the Manzanita ecosystem. It was about YouTube and Google Maps, both from Google, but which were later withdrawn with the arrival of the iOS 6 operating system in 2012.

Now, when starting to use the device and configure it, Russian owners will receive a notification that will direct them to Apple’s official software platform, the App Store, as reported by the Bloomberg agency.

IPhones that Apple markets in Russia will be able to choose locally developed applications. Photo: Shutterstock.

In it, Apple will show a list of applications developed by Russian companies, so that the user can choose the software pre-installed on the device, for first time on a company product.

These apps will be suggested by the Russian government, according to Bloomberg, but Apple has promised to include only apps that meet the App Store requirements for developers. Its installation, however, is optional.

Until now, Apple has been reluctant to allow governments or security forces to meddle with its products.

During the case of the San Bernardino massacre For example, the company refused to support the FBI in opening the iPhone of one of the attackers in search of information about the attackers.

Back then, CEO Tim Cook claimed that accessing the request would undermine data encryption and create a “back door” that would allow other iPhones to be hacked.

But five years later, the power of Vladimir Putin was stronger and could even set a dangerous precedent for the signing of the Manzanita for the future.

The decision to endorse the consumer protection law, which in this case affects Apple, could apply to the technology sector in general and may generate orders from countries like China that want the same right to access -in any way- to the mobile devices.