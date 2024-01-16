It is a significant change in the dynamics of the global market for smartphones: Apple has surpassed Samsung as the first mobile seller for the first time since 2010, according to preliminary data from the annual report of the consulting firm International Data Corporation (IDC). The global market of smartphones experienced a 3.2% decline in sales in 2023, reaching 1.17 billion units, which is the lowest annual volume in a decade. According to the consulting firm's data, Apple achieved a market share of 20%, with more than 234 million phones sold (its share last year was 18.8%), while Samsung sold 226.6 million units. and is left with a share of 19.4%. In 2022, Samsung was the leader, with 21.7%, which represents a drop of more than 13% in its sales. Xiaomi, OPPO and Transsion occupy third, fourth and fifth place, respectively, although 31% of market sales go to other sellers.

Nabila Popal, research director at IDC's Worldwide Tracker team, explains: “Although low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi showed solid growth in the second half of 2023, Apple emerged as the clear winner. “It not only exhibited positive annual growth, but also secured first place for the first time, an achievement achieved despite regulatory challenges and intensified competition from Huawei in China.” Popal attributed the continued success to the growing trend of devices premiumwhich now constitute more than 20% of the market, and highlighted strategic initiatives such as offering interest-free financing plans, as key factors driving the adoption of these devices premium.

IDC also highlights that brands like Huawei, OnePlus, Honor, Google and others are making significant strides in the Android world, especially in the lower price range of high-end devices. The consultancy expects a notable market recovery in 2024, supported by strong growth in the second half of 2023. The fourth quarter (4Q23) alone saw growth of 8.5%, with 326.1 million sales, surpassing the forecasted growth of 7.3. The rise of foldable phones and growing discussions about artificial intelligence capabilities in smartphones They will give a boost to the market, according to the consultancy. “The overall change in ranking at the top of the market further highlights the intensity of competition within the smartphones“, comments Ryan Reith, vice president of IDC. “This business is heading into a very interesting time, with diverse players and innovative features shaping the future of consumer electronics.”

