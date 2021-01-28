Apple logo in a store in Munich (Germany), in December. Matthias Schrader / AP

The American technology giant Apple reached a record sales figure of 111,439 million dollars (83,017 million euros) between October and December, the first fiscal quarter for the Cupertino company, which represents an advance of 21.4% compared to the same period of the previous year and the first time that the company exceeded the barrier of 100,000 million dollars invoiced in a single quarter.

As announced late on Wednesday, in the first quarter of its fiscal year, Apple obtained a net profit of 28,755 million dollars (21,421 million euros), improving by 29.3% the result recorded by the company between October and December 2019.

Apple’s sales registered double-digit growth in the quarter in all geographic regions, with an increase of 12% in America, to 46,310 million dollars (34,499 million euros), and 17.3% in Europe, until 27,306 million dollars (20,342 million euros). In China, meanwhile, sales soared 57%, to 21,313 million dollars (15,877 million euros) and 11.5% in Japan, to 8,225 million dollars (6,127 million euros).

Likewise, Apple reported that between October and December 2020, iPhone sales totaled 65,697 million dollars (48,942 million euros), 17.4% more, and those of Mac reached 8,675 million dollars (6,462 million euros ), while iPad sales revenue grew 41% to $ 8,435 million (€ 6,284 million). Those related to the sale of accessories 29.6%, up to 12,971 million dollars (9,663 million euros), while the services business grew 24%, up to 15,761 million dollars (11,741 million euros).

“Our business performance in the quarter was driven by double-digit growth in each product category, driving historic revenue records in each of our geographic segments and a historic record for our installed base of active devices,” he noted. Luca Maestri, Apple’s chief financial officer.