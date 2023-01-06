Apple started the year with a new complaint on his shoulders, made by a group of New York residents and users of products from the same company. Apparently, she is being accused of racist biases right in the latest models of Apple Watchmore particularly it concerns the function of the pulse oximeter. This service shows, after careful measurement, the oxygen levels in the blood and this was introduced precisely because of the Covid-19. In fact, the virus brought and still brings low saturation levels and could be a serious problem, as the user must be taken immediately to the hospital for checks, tests and immediate action to bring the levels back to normal.

The Apple Watches in question have saved several lives, just like it happened some time ago when a man was involved in an accident and the device sent an emergency alert is 911, and at the number indicated in the contacts to call in case of problems. Precisely thanks to this, man was able to save himself; apparently, however, the pulse oximetry experienced by New Yorkers is not fair or equitable. In fact, this function has been studied precisely on the basis of data stories during the Covid-19 pandemic and according to angry users, the feature relies too much on skin color.

Apple in trouble for racism: the lawsuit is underway

Apparently, the accusations appear to be at least founded; the data collected from users has also been compared with other devices and it seems to be there something wrong. The company has not yet expressed itself on the matter and there will certainly be news over the next few weeks; what is possible to think is that, currently, the lawyers of both sides are collecting as much material as possible for be able to officially confirm these allegations or deny them with evidence in hand.

