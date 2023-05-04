In recent years, Apple has had to deal with the staff of some of its stores in the USA, who have decided to join the union and have begun to ask for better working conditions. Recently, employees at a Maryland store asked for a ten percent pay rise and made an unusual request: the ability to receive tips from customers. As reported by Bloomberg, Apple retail employees, represented by the International Association of Machinists & Aerospace Workers, negotiated last week with Apple on points such as demanding higher wages on holidays, paid holidays and more time off depending on years of service . Apple stores in the USA currently provide for 10 days of paid vacation for everyone, which the union wants to bring to a maximum of 45. Tips, however, are the most unusual request: the union proposes a tip system which, at the time of pay the bill the possibility of leaving a 3 or 5 percent to the clerk, or an amount at the customer’s pleasure. This point is one of the most critical for Apple, given the obsessive care with which it has defined the experience in its stores over the years. Adding a tipping system could change the balance of the store function, according to many, and Apple has no intention of giving up. Since Towson’s Maryland store joined the union last year, others have followed suit. Apple, for its part, has tried and is trying in every way to prevent the unionization of its stores, including meetings with its staff throughout the country to describe “the risks” of joining a union.