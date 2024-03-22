A new store was opened with an impressive ceremony and the presence of Tim Cook: it is the largest ever opened in Asia.

On March 21, the largest Apple Store in China opened its doors in Jing'an, Shanghai, which is also the largest in the world outside the United States, ranking in terms of size second in the world.

This also marks the eighth opening of an Apple store in the metropolis. CEO Tim Cook personally attended the unveiling, as part of a two-day visit to Shanghai, at a time when iPhone sales in China are declining. The inaugural event of the new temple of technology, in front of the equally majestic Jing'an Temple, featured an all-female quartet from the Shanghai Symphony Orchestra, who performed using the Apple Music classical music app , in front of a crowd of Apple fans gathered in the city center to interact with Cook. The store is stocked with a wide range of Apple products, including the latest launches such as the MacBook Air with M3 chipas stated by Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People.

Apples and blossoms Inside the store, distributed over several floors, there are areas dedicated to the display and testing of all Apple products The new store in Jing'an represents Apple's attempt to adopt a highly localized approach in Shanghai. Ahead of the launch, posters decorated with images of the yulan magnolia, the official city flower of Shanghai, were spread around, suggesting the opening coincided with its bloom.

Gifts distributed at the event also featured yulan-inspired decorations, while the store's design itself was conceived to blend harmoniously with the traditional temple and Jing'an park. The stairs lead to an upper square surrounded by majestic maples, while another square below is destined to become a meeting and event place.

The spaces were designed to host the sessions"Today at Apple", offering seating on terraces between the two levels and a forum with a video wall for free courses and meetings, with the aim of offering the local community and visitors an experience that blends culture and innovation. Regarding the presence of Cook, who also had the opportunity to meet the actor Zheng Kai on The Bund, the Chinese media focused attention on the meeting with the president and CEO of BYD CompanyWang Chuanfu. During this meeting, which was also attended by senior executives of Apple supplier companies such as Apple Lens Technology and Shenzhen Everwin Precision Technology, emphasis was placed on a wider collaboration possibleespecially considering BYD's predominant role in automobile production.