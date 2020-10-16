Famous tech company Apple’s store has been down in India. When trying to buy a product in the store or checking its price, the user reaches a blank page. Where an error named “We will come back to you” appears. However you can go to the site and see the products page and their specifications. For example if you choose to buy Apple Watch 6. So you’ll get to a blank page where Apple’s logo will appear with the words “We’ll get back to you”.

It also appeared written – “Apple Paddets are coming to the store. Please check back later.” When we click ‘Check Pricing’ for the new iPhone 12 and when we click on ‘Accessories for iPhones’. So we go to this page. Although the main pages of the iPhone, Apple Watch etc. are currently accessible.

This could actually be because Apple brought in some better prices to cater to the offerings of Flipkart and Amazon. Flipkart Big Billion Days is running on Flipkart and Amazon and Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale.