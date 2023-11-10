Just a few weeks ago iOS 17 arrived on devices Manzanathus offering a series of improvements to the FaceTime applications, Messages and more, this to correspond with the launch of the iPhone 15. However, the company has not taken a single break, since the development of iOS 18 is already underway , although this has proven to be a problem for the company.

According to a report by Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg journalist who has gained recognition for his leaks related to Apple, the development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 are not progressing in the way the company wishes. Thus, It has been decided to put an indefinite pause on these projects to find a solution to their problems, decision that Craig Federighi, head of engineering, had to make.

Gurman has pointed out that the problem is that There are 10 thousand people typing code and completely breaking the operating system. For this reason, Apple has chosen to paralyze operations until a solution is found.

This is not the first time that something like this happens, since in 2018, Apple had similar problems with iOS 12. At the time, this software was giving the company headaches, and it was Federighi himself who made the difficult decision to completely stop the development of this software.

At the time, Federighi and his team worked with the new guidelines to make it easier to detect errors and, consequently, develop possible solutions. Unfortunately, The development of iOS 18 is the most problematic that the company has experienced since 2019when they left all the problems of iOS 12 behind.

Let us remember that iOS 12 presented multiple problems that afflicted its usersreduced battery life, slower performance after updating, connectivity issues, some older apps not working properly, errors with iCloud sync or storage, issues with Face ID or Touch ID, Siri not working as expected in some cases.

Thus, Many fans of the company hope that these errors are not repeated with iOS 18. While this is a possibility, Apple has done everything it can to make its most recent software updates up to par with what its consumers expect.

Editor’s Note:

Errors in this type of software are common. However, and as we have seen in other industries, overexploitation of a single system is a problem that can cost companies a lot. Instead of immediately working on the next version of iOS, Apple should focus on improving what it already has, and then move on.

