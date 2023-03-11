Apple started this Friday (10) the pre-sale of the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus in the new yellow color. Models have a tough Ceramic Shield front and improved interior design. The iPhone 14 Plus has the longest battery life on an iPhone, according to the company.

Both models come with a dual camera system for photos and videos, an A15 Bionic chip and security features such as Emergency SOS via satellite and Accident Detection.

The iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen starts at R$7,599 and the iPhone 14 Plus with a 6.7-inch screen starts at R$8,599. The yellow model will be available from March 14th. See models and prices here.