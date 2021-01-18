Manzana began testing the flexible display it designed to compete with popular models of Samsung and Motorola, among others; Although among the company’s plans it would not have contemplated the launch for this 2021.

Apple’s folding cell phone screen has a more invisible hinge than that of devices from companies like Samsung, as reported by a source close to these works to Bloomberg. The electronics would be located behind the screen.

The Cupertino company currently has a screen prototype, not a folding phone, and it is already testing its resistance, although there do not seem to be plans to launch an iPhone with these characteristics soon.

On the contrary, Apple would already be immersed in the hardware news that it will present this year. In the case of iPhone, there would be no major changes compared to the 2020 models, and it is even considered an “S” version, that is, a new device but with few updates.

Despite this, the company is working on an under-screen fingerprint reading system, similar to the system already used by some Android phones. Introducing it to an iPhone would not eliminate the FaceID facial recognition system.

The company also plans to launch a new iPad Pro with a MiniLED screen and better processor, and a new iPad Air this year. These developments would be complemented by the new line of MacBook Pro laptops, which will arrive with MagSafe wireless charging.

The concept of the iPhone with a folding screen. Photo: MacRumors.

Mobile phones with a flexible screen broke into a stagnant smartphone market through Samsung and Huawei, which showed off their first models early in the middle of the 2019 World Cell Phone Congress.

Today, the flexible display market is led by Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Flip Z, the first with tablet format and the second with “capita”. Meanwhile he Razr, from Motorola, appealed to its iconic 2004 model to relaunch it as a model that can connect to the 5G network. All are fully functional and mark the reconversion of the universe of cell phones.

At the recent CES 2021 technology and consumer fair, which was held virtually as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the mobile industry demonstrated that the evolution of this type of equipment is closer than it seems and even has a name: roll-up or expandable phones.

The Chinese brand TCL took advantage of the virtual appointment to present a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen, which is the one designed for smartphones. It can be extended sideways to switch from a 6.7-inch screen to a 7.8-inch panel “with just one touch”.

This, in principle, could be used to turn a large smartphone into a small tablet, but without increasing the size too much, since its size would not exceed ten millimeters thick.