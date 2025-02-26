02/26/2025



Apple has announced that it has corrected a technical failure in its voice dictation system for iPhone that caused that, by pronouncing the word “racist”, the system briefly transcribed “Trump” before corrected automatically. The problem, which went viral after a video on Tiktok, generated a wave of reactions on social networks and opened the debate on the accuracy of the tools of artificial intelligence and possible technological biases.

“We are aware of the problem with the voice recognition model used by Dictation and we have implemented a solution,” said Apple spokesman in a statement. The company explained that the error was due to a “phonetic overlap” in its voice recognition technology, which sometimes suggests incorrect words with similar sounds before adjusting the transcription. In this case, words with the consonant “R” generated confusion.

Although Apple did not delve into why the name of the former president Donald Trump It was specifically suggested, the ruling generated special controversy in the United States. Some conservative commentators accused the political bias company, a recurring criticism of large technology companies.

The incident occurred in a sensitive context for Apple, since it coincided with the announcement of a historical investment of 500,000 million dollars in projects and infrastructure in the United States. This investment, which will be deployed for the next four years, includes the construction of a factory in Texas dedicated to artificial intelligence servers, which will generate around 20,000 jobs in research and development.









Donald Trump, meanwhile, soon attributing Apple’s announcement to his tariff policies. Through his social truth network, he has assured that The investment showed “Faith in what we are doing” and has publicly thanked the effort to the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. However, the tone changed quickly when Apple’s shareholders rejected a proposal to eliminate the initiatives of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) of the company. Trump strongly criticized the company, demanding that these policies completely eliminate.

The dictation failure, although apparently technical, has served to revive debates about the role of the great technology in the discourse American politician and the responsibility they have when developing systems promoted by artificial intelligence. Meanwhile, Apple claims to have solved the problem, but the episode shows how a simple technological error can quickly climb to the political and social field.